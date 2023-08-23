A diminutive lady was seen in the streets with a man far taller than she is and the video went viral on TikTok

The lady looks beautiful, but people quickly noticed how smallish she looks and started reacting to the video

It is not known if the lady and the man are married, but they stepped out in matching attires, and people watched with amazement

A smallish lady was spotted walking around in the street with a tall man.

The video of the lady and the man was captured and shared on TikTok by Ajoke Ade.

The smallish lady and a man stepped out in the street, and people watched in amazement. Photo credit: TikTok/@ajokeade423.

Source: TikTok

The lady has a diminutive size, and she was walking in the streets with a man far taller than she is.

She and the man stepped out in matching attires, but it is not immediately known if they were couples.

Video of a short lady goes viral on TikTok

People who saw them watched with amazement while one person was seen using a smartphone to record a video of them.

When the video was posted on TikTok, many netizens who saw the lady said she looked very beautiful.

Others said her small stature did not in any way reduce the intensity of her beauty.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video short lady

@Abdul Bash said:

"Sincerely speaking she's beautiful!"

@Mhizjoy45 commented:

"Person no just get him own privacy for this country again."

@bella wealth said:

"She’s beautiful, I like the way she’s smiling."

@she Wabenzy commented:

"She's beautiful."

@Fola Sayomi said:

"How she go carry belle?"

@sarahshaw134 reacted:

"She's cute ooo."

@High Star said:

"Na dem dey make children clothes dey cost anyhow."

@user8998394434056 said:

"She still better pass some of una. Atleast she get partner some of una no even get toaster."

@Faith said:

"She’s pretty to be honest. Her skin is giving."

Source: Legit.ng