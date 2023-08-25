A resilient Nigerian woman burst into uncontrollable tears after her US visa finally got approved by the embassy

A video trending on the TikTok app showed the woman expressing her excitement over being able to relocate

Massive heartfelt reactions have trailed the viral video, with many wishing to get their visas approved

A woman identified as @ibiayo on TikTok has shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment of pure elation when her US visa was approved on her second attempt.

Expressing her emotions, Ibiayo wrote about bursting into uncontrollable tears upon receiving the news of her visa approval.

Lady in tears after getting her US visa Photo credit: @ibiayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She wrote:

“When my US vis was approved on my second attempt, I burst into uncontrollable tears.”

Lady gives hope to netizens wishing to relocate

The video confirmed her overwhelming joy and relief and highlighted the significance of the achievement for her.

It also served as a testament to the successful outcome of the perseverance and determination of individuals pursuing their dreams.

Reactions as lady finally gets visa approved after 2 attempts

Netizens have taken to the comments section to congratulate her.

@Socilina Khitaye Ng'oma reacted:

“Congratulations girl. You've given me a reason to reapply after my refusal last week.”

@Officialchynenye commented:

“Congratulations to me too, I got mine yesterday.”

@__BIG MONA said:

“Was also denied Last December. I don Dey prepare for second attempt shaa. I tap from your blessing.”

@sheistobi reacted:

“Congrats.”

@Itz Bae Ann Barrie said:

“Congratulations.”

@Naomi commented:

“Congratulations.”

Mercv Osas said:

“Congratulations I tap.”

@Lanzy gedi reacted:

“Congratulations.”

