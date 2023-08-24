A young lady has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of the braids she made for N220,000

In a video trending on TikTok, she showed off herself at the salon and also revealed the final result of the braids

Social media users have reacted massively to the video, with many kicking against the outrageous amount she spent

A lady identified as @janeal__ has shared a video showcasing the braids she got for a total cost of 220,000 naira.

The video revealed the step-by-step process, from washing her hair to completing the braiding.

Janeal shares video of herself at salon

The proud lady shared more details about her expensive hairstyle while obliging netizens not to tackle her.

"Come with me to make my braids for 220K. Before you come for me, I used human hair. I can dye it and use it as long as I want," she wrote.

With the statement, she emphasised the versatility and durability of the human hair extensions she used for the braids.

The video provided an in-depth look at the entire process, highlighting the lightweight and tangle-free nature of the braids.

Janeal used three bundles of human hair extensions

Janeal said she used three bundles of 22-inch human hair extensions, each costing about 60,000 naira.

Additionally, she suggested that achieving a similar look can be accomplished with two bundles of 18-inch hair extensions, which would cost 100,000 naira for the pair.

Reactions trail video of lady flaunting N220k

The video has garnered attention and engagement from viewers.

@Julz commented:

“Please when you made the transfer did you feel anything?”

@_atina-xx reacted:

“Who else is watching this video with 2.5 GB.”

@Chelsea said:

“I can't come with you, I don't know the road pls.”

@Amanda said:

“I don't have transport to go with you. Next time.”

@skybeauty reacted:

“220k hmmm if I try am my BP go reach that 220.”

@bella reacted:

“220k I go buy wig ni.”

@P.buttercup commented:

“I'm not coming with you im on my way to ikorodu.”

@B said:

“They have come again.”

@Chichetarame reacted:

“God know say my slippers go cut for road.”

@Ennyl said:

“We can't go with you ma pls.”

@Vivien Y said:

“E don turn to challenge.”

@Nanyaaaa commented:

“Make una stop this thing it's getting annoying.”

Lady shows off N99k braids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to a video of a Kenyan lady who said she maid her hair with N99,000 in USA.

According to the lady known on TikTok as @chuchubiar, she paid $230, an equivalent of about N99,000 for the braids to be done.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some said the hair was too expensive while others say it was worth it. Most people collectively agreed that it was expensive to make hair abroad.

