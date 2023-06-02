The US Embassy in Nigeria has increased non-immigrant visa processing fees for various visa categories

The new visa fees will start on June 17, 2023, and the embassy stresses that the rates reflect the actual cost of the services provided

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of Nigerians pushing to leave the country, with the term "Japa" becoming increasingly popular

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced an increase in fees for processing non-immigrant visa applications.

In a statement on its website, the embassy said the new fees for various visa categories will be implemented from June 17, 2023.

US Embassy visa fee changes start from June 17. Photo credit: US embassy

Source: UGC

Why US increase Visa fee

These changes are in response to the Department of State's recently published Final Rule concerning non-immigrant visa application processing fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The US Embassy also clarified that the NIV fees are based on the actual cost of providing NIV services, which were determined through a study on the expenses involved in delivering these services.

Part of the email reads:

"NIV fees are set based on the actual cost of providing NIV services and are determined after conducting a study of the cost of these services.

The Department uses an Activity-Based Costing (ABC) methodology to calculate, annually, the cost of providing consular services, including visa services.

"The fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last updated in 2014."

New US visa fee changes

Initially scheduled to go into effect on May 30, 2023, the fee increase has been postponed until June 17, 2023.

Starting from that date, the fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), as well as other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185(N85,330)

Also, the fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will rise from $190(N87,490) to $205(N94,405)

While the fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205(N94,405) to $315(N145,215).

For further information and specific details regarding the fee changes, individuals can visit the official website of the US Embassy or directly contact the embassy's consular section.

"Don't pay agents": Immigration releases 3 links to apply for passport at home

Meanwhile, in another report, NIS has warned Nigerians to stop paying agents for passports, as online applications and payment are now available.

According to the service, applicants can complete the application at home and visit the office to capture and track the application's progress.

NIS promises that passports can now be obtained within weeks of application if proper procedures are followed, and documents are provided

Source: Legit.ng