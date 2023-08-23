A video of a young girl who got 9As in her WASSCE exams has impressed many netizens on Facebook

The inspiring video showed the moment the young girl got celebrated by her school over her remarkable achievement

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many congratulating her for her academic exploits

Miss Joy Omoyeni, a brilliant Nigerian student, has been celebrated for her outstanding academic achievements.

With distinctions in all nine subjects in the 2023 WAEC result, a UTME score of 338, and an impressive SAT score of 1400 with 87.5%, Joy's success is truly remarkable.

Girl who aced SAT, JAMB and WAEC exams speaks Photo credit: @Ogba Ife/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A Facebook user identified as Ogba Ife shared a captivating video of the moment Joy catwalk in style as she received an award in her school.

Proud student speaks on her academic success

Joy expressed her gratitude to God, her parents, and those who supported and encouraged her throughout her journey.

She attributed her accomplishments to her school's early morning reading program, which motivated her to wake up at 5 am and study until 11 am.

Speaking on her future, Joy said she aspires to study computer engineering and hopes to develop new technology that can aid movement.

Additionally, she plans to establish an NGO that will empower and support young women.

She said;

“I want to thank God because none of this could have happened without Him. I want to also thank my parents and people around me that kept encouraging me.

"My school introduced us to early morning reading, I wake by 5 am to read till 11 am. I want to study computer engineering so I can be able to create new technology that can aid movement.

"I want to also open an NGO that will help young ladies that will like to become Engineers.”

Reactions trail video of Joy Omoyeni

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Man who got 9As in 1984 WASSCE rewrites exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sarki Abba, a student from Kano state, amazed exam authorities with his exceptional performance in the 1984 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scoring nine distinctions.

Doubting his achievement, he was brought to Lagos state to retake the exam under strict supervision. To everyone's astonishment, Abba once again achieved nine A1 grades, leading to an apology from the authorities and the establishment of the National Merit Award.

Abba continued to shine academically, graduating as the overall best medical student at ABU, Zaria in 1989/90.

Source: Legit.ng