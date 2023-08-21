A Nigerian lady has shared her happiness with netizens on the TikTok app after travelling to Europe

In a video shared via her official account, she revealed that her company sponsored the trip and she didn't have to pay a dime

Social media users have reacted massively to the intriguing post with many sharing their joy and excitement

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A TikTok user, @adaeze__sandra, has expressed her excitement over an incredible opportunity provided by her company.

Adaeze and her colleagues were treated to an all-expense paid trip to Europe, courtesy of her company.

Lady flies to Europe without paying a dime Photo credit: @adaeze_sandra/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, she expressed her excitement about leaving Africa for the first time and travelling with her colleagues without spending a dime.

Adaeze appreciates her company for transforming her life

Not only did she get to travel for free, but 104 other people also had the same opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adaeze emphasized that the opportunity transformed her life, allowing her to travel for free and enjoy luxurious experiences.

She wrote;

“My company took me to (Guess where) all expenses paid. Not just me, about 104 of us ALL travelled for FREE with my company and it was lit!"

Reactions as lady travels to Europe for free

Netizens reacted in the comments section with many congratulating her while others asked her to link them up with her company.

@user5134564185594 reacted:

“Yooo enjoy.”

@user210765935155 said:

“Please which company is that I will like to join the come because I love travelling for business.”

Natasha Rose commented:

“Congratulations.”

Tinah Sems commented:

“Italy.”

user6060908424074 reacted:

“Spain.”

Mhiz Bukky918 said:

“Congratulations.”

@Rhodaline Okine said:

“I am interested.”

@janekabwe6 commented:

“Interested.”

@billionaire Love connection said:

“I have been to Berlin Germany.”

@nobuhledlamini646 reacted:

“Congratulations I will join you next time.”

@Lizzyfashionhome said:

“Congratulations I tap for your blessing in Jesus name amen amen. amen amen.”

Watch the video below:

Lady relocates abroad to meet her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @vito_bani on TikTok has shared her relocation journey to Turkey to meet her man. In the clip, she documented her journey from getting some foodstuffs, fixing her lashes, hair and nails, leaving the east to Abuja, and finally landing abroad.

The happy lady also shared how emotional it was for her to leave her family and friends behind and how she cried her eyes out. She took some cute pictures along the way and met up with her sister and friend, who escorted her to the airport. They laughed but cried so hard in their hearts.

Vito said she woke up in Istanbul with mixed feelings but got another flight headed to her location, feeling all happy and cheerful. Finally, she met her baby after three years, and she was so happy. Long-distance relationships can be difficult, but the lady's video showed that with love and determination, anything is possible.

Source: Legit.ng