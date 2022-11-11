A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her daughter's reaction whenever she sets out to travel to any location

In the video, the little girl was spotted crying uncontrollably as her mother got ready to leave the house

Sharing the video on social media, the mother recounted how she usually reacted differently whenever her parents travelled

A beautiful little girl could not control her tears as her mother got ready to travel.

A video shared on TikTok showed the little girl crying uncontrollably as her mother tried to console her.

Little girl cries as mum travels Photo Credit: @looseweightwithbenytar/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sharing the video online, her mother recounted how she always prayed for her parents to travel when she was younger.

In her words:

"If you ever crave a peaceful journey never tell my daughter you are travelling. In our days, we used to be happy when our parents travel so we can express ourselves and relax but parents of these days have successfully changed the narratives.

"Please how do you deal with an overly emotional child cause sometimes I end up crying with her. I can't deal."

Reacting to the video, some netizens however expressed concern as they claimed that something might be going wrong in her mother's absence.

Social media reactions

@jullysfood said:

"Am so touched."

@user8410913847465 stated:

"My eleven year daughter do same, abeg when will she grow."

@adonazcakes wrote:

"Chaii I'm looking at her face self, she looks like your hubby."

@ama_big said:

"Sit her down and ask her things that normally happen when ever you traveled. believe me something is wrong somewhere."

@ajibola897 added:

"Pls pet her something might be wrong, probably she don't like the person that stay with her."

@deraema said:

"This is so meeee anytime I hear my mum or my sibling is traveling."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng