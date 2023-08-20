A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK was surprised when she saw an apartment that was going for £500 (N490k) monthly rent

The studio house has a small bed with most things out place, showing it needs deep interior cleaning

Many Nigerian in the UK shared their experiences about house hunting as some said she may getting a good rent deal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to study has shared her experience house hunting in the country.

The petty lady (@sarabel_xx) was surprised when she inspected a studio flat going for £500 (N490k) monthly, inclusive of other bills.

The studio flat has a very small bed space. Photo source: @sarabel_xx

Source: TikTok

UK rent for studio flat

The lady who does not seem to like the place said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"What will my eyes not see in this house hunting. What was i even expecting for that price?"

A part of her shared video shows the kitchen was in the same room. The bed also looks just sizeable

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Keeinah said:

"I actually like it, not bad fr the price."

@my said:

"The fact you kept going after seeing the hospital bed on the stairs."

Nkem’s Signature said:

"Hahhahaha better take it, clean and fix it to your taste."

Graziano said:

"This looks good for £500 with bills inclusive. You’ve got a balcony deck, bath/toilet/kitchen."

OLA said:

"Is still good for £500 you need to see the £750 own them show me yesterday the wall wardrobe con be like wetin i don’t know."

Bukkypat said:

"That kind of tiny studio is £1000 at my side."

Mena Angel said:

"I don’t mind so far I have my toilet."

Angelwings788 said:

"Welcome to the UK."

Tonicoco said:

"If not for the kitchen in the room, looks ok."

Man paying N1.8m rent in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man staying in the UK revealed how much he pays monthly for his small space.

Speaking to a brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man said his monthly rent was £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).

UK based man received juicy salary

In other news, a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country is a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard. He got a big salary.

Source: Legit.ng