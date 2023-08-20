Global site navigation

Local editions

House Hunting in UK: Nigerian Lady Relocates Abroad, Sees Studio Flat With Small Bed
People

House Hunting in UK: Nigerian Lady Relocates Abroad, Sees Studio Flat With Small Bed

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK was surprised when she saw an apartment that was going for £500 (N490k) monthly rent
  • The studio house has a small bed with most things out place, showing it needs deep interior cleaning
  • Many Nigerian in the UK shared their experiences about house hunting as some said she may getting a good rent deal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to study has shared her experience house hunting in the country.

The petty lady (@sarabel_xx) was surprised when she inspected a studio flat going for £500 (N490k) monthly, inclusive of other bills.

High rents in UK/Students in UK.
The studio flat has a very small bed space. Photo source: @sarabel_xx
Source: TikTok

UK rent for studio flat

The lady who does not seem to like the place said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

Man builds mansion as gift for parents, furnishes interior, installs POP LED light to make it beautiful

"What will my eyes not see in this house hunting. What was i even expecting for that price?"

A part of her shared video shows the kitchen was in the same room. The bed also looks just sizeable

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Keeinah said:

"I actually like it, not bad fr the price."

@my said:

"The fact you kept going after seeing the hospital bed on the stairs."

Nkem’s Signature said:

"Hahhahaha better take it, clean and fix it to your taste."

Graziano said:

"This looks good for £500 with bills inclusive. You’ve got a balcony deck, bath/toilet/kitchen."

OLA said:

"Is still good for £500 you need to see the £750 own them show me yesterday the wall wardrobe con be like wetin i don’t know."

Bukkypat said:

"That kind of tiny studio is £1000 at my side."

Mena Angel said:

Read also

Igbo students in UK gather abroad, organise community party, have fun away from motherland

"I don’t mind so far I have my toilet."

Angelwings788 said:

"Welcome to the UK."

Tonicoco said:

"If not for the kitchen in the room, looks ok."

Man paying N1.8m rent in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man staying in the UK revealed how much he pays monthly for his small space.

Speaking to a brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man said his monthly rent was £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).

UK based man received juicy salary

In other news, a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country is a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard. He got a big salary.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel