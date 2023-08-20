House Hunting in UK: Nigerian Lady Relocates Abroad, Sees Studio Flat With Small Bed
- A Nigerian lady who moved to the UK was surprised when she saw an apartment that was going for £500 (N490k) monthly rent
- The studio house has a small bed with most things out place, showing it needs deep interior cleaning
- Many Nigerian in the UK shared their experiences about house hunting as some said she may getting a good rent deal
A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to study has shared her experience house hunting in the country.
The petty lady (@sarabel_xx) was surprised when she inspected a studio flat going for £500 (N490k) monthly, inclusive of other bills.
UK rent for studio flat
The lady who does not seem to like the place said:
"What will my eyes not see in this house hunting. What was i even expecting for that price?"
A part of her shared video shows the kitchen was in the same room. The bed also looks just sizeable
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Keeinah said:
"I actually like it, not bad fr the price."
@my said:
"The fact you kept going after seeing the hospital bed on the stairs."
Nkem’s Signature said:
"Hahhahaha better take it, clean and fix it to your taste."
Graziano said:
"This looks good for £500 with bills inclusive. You’ve got a balcony deck, bath/toilet/kitchen."
OLA said:
"Is still good for £500 you need to see the £750 own them show me yesterday the wall wardrobe con be like wetin i don’t know."
Bukkypat said:
"That kind of tiny studio is £1000 at my side."
Mena Angel said:
"I don’t mind so far I have my toilet."
Angelwings788 said:
"Welcome to the UK."
Tonicoco said:
"If not for the kitchen in the room, looks ok."
Man paying N1.8m rent in UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man staying in the UK revealed how much he pays monthly for his small space.
Speaking to a brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man said his monthly rent was £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).
UK based man received juicy salary
In other news, a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country is a good place to have a better life as a migrant.
The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard. He got a big salary.
