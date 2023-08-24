A woman who relocated to Canada has lamented bitterly over the high cost of living in the country

A video shared via the TikTok app captured the woman sharing her experience at a market in Canada

In the surprising clip, she revealed how she bought about six potatoes for $10 which she never expected

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A woman with the handle @lolyshiver on TikTok has lamented over the skyrocketing cost of living in Canada.

The concerned woman shared a receipt that showed she paid a whopping $10 for just six potatoes.

Lady living in Canada laments over high cost of potatoes Photo credit: John Howard/ Getty Images, Lolyshiver/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Lola expresses shock over high price of potatoes

Captioning the post, she expressed her disbelief, stating that everything has become incredibly expensive, leading her to understand why people are considering relocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wrote:

“I can't even lie about this even if I tried. EVERYTHING is so expensive now, I see why people are relocating. You know how people have been saying that like, Canada is very expensive. It's becoming a very expensive place to live in and all and all and all.

"I've been seeing those videos all over my for you page, guys it's literally true. I went to the grocery store today because I was like oh. let me treat myself to some mashed potatoes for dinner. You know it's a night in and whatever whatever. Tell me why I bought six potatoes for nine dollars and twenty cents.

"Literally $10 for six pieces of potatoes, I'm not talking about a bag or like a pack or anything like that, I'm talking about six pieces of potatoes guys. See the receipt right there, nine dollars and twenty cents, it's so expensive now, it's affected groceries.”

Reactions as woman reveals price of potatoes in Canada

@lucyroseacan said:

“The cost of living is everywhere not just Canada alone.”

@Sweet.T said:

“You better return it and get the bag for $2.77 at the same store.”

@thealanareid said:

“Mashed potatoes are only for the holidays now.”

@Logicianqueen commented:

“Ya I tried making Ukrainian cheap salad with potato beets carrots onion and pickles and I paid 30 dollars for those veggies.”

@Muscle Movers reacted:

“Ehmmm I wonder if this applies to moving and cleaning services?”

@Kodiak commented:

“6 potatoes where I lived in Alberta is $15.00.”

@Nelly said:

“I stay on top of flip app for grocery deals, cause sis! Ain’t no wayyyyy.”

See the post below:

Man flees after hearing price of yams in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as @cookwith_dike on TikTok has cried out over the high price of yams in Canada.

In a video, he arrived at a grocery store and expressed his excitement upon finding yams at a local store. However, his enthusiasm quickly turned to disappointment when he discovered the exorbitant price tag of $5.50 per pound.

The video highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerian immigrants in Canada in finding familiar food items at reasonable prices.

Source: Legit.ng