A Nigerian lady identified as Vito Bani has shared a lovely video after relocating abroad to meet her lover

According to the excited lady she had been in a long-distance relationship with her man for about three years

A cute video which was shared on TikTok showed her reuniting with the man with a huge smile on her face

A Nigerian lady with the handle @vito_bani on TikTok has shared her relocation journey to Turkey to meet her man.

In the video, she documented her journey from getting some foodstuffs, fixing her lashes, hair and nails, leaving the east to Abuja, and finally landing abroad.

Nigerian lady relocates abroad to meet her man Photo credit: @vito_bani/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The happy lady also shared how emotional it was for her to leave her family and friends behind, and how she cried her eyes out.

She took some cute pictures along the way and met up with her sister and friend who escorted her to the airport. They laughed but cried so hard in their hearts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Vito said she woke up in Istanbul with mixed feelings but got another flight headed to her location all happy and cheerful.

Finally, she met her baby after three years, and she was so happy.

Reactions as lady relocates abroad to meet her man

Long-distance relationships can be difficult, but the lady's video showed that with love and determination, anything is possible.

Her video has inspired many people who are in long-distance relationships to take the necessary steps to be with their loved ones.

@Oma said:

“God pls let me use these sounds this Year amen.”

@Prelex12 reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@promisewisdom69 reacted:

“Congratulations dear.”

@christrianaoye said:

“I tap into ur blessings in Jesus name. Amen and Amen.”

@QueenBlessyn- MIDSIZE FASHION said:

“So happy for you guys.

@Mil Maamaa said:

“Congratulations.”

@Brownie-sugar reacted:

“Awwww congratulations.”

@mida said:

“God I suppose don use this sound by now o.”

@VICKY LOVE said:

“Congratulations sis I can’t wait to join my husband too.”

@Tina reacted:

“Reason why I never use this sounds na cause I too the chop transport and flight money.”

@Juls commented:

“I am very happy for all of you using this sound and I can’t wait to use this sound too this year! Amen.”

Watch the video below:

Lady relocates to China to start a new life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a touching video capturing a lady's relocation journey to Asia has gone viral and generated reactions online.

The lady, identified as Dineo, shared the video on the social media platform TikTok and revealed that she moved to China to start a new life. At the clip's start, she was seen with a man and woman believed to be her loved ones.

Next, she boarded an aeroplane and shared some exciting sights aboard the flight. Her over-a-minute clip featured how she arrived in China and had their meal, as well as when she got a place to stay.

Source: Legit.ng