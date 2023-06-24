A Nigerian lady who suffered very much as a hawker succeeded in life after she relocated abroad and got a good job

The lady showed how long hours of hawking took a toll on her and left several cuts under her two legs

Many Nigerians who watched a video of how her life changed said she motivated them never to give up

A young lady who used to hawk soft drinks in Nigeria for hours in the hot sun has finally made it in life.

At a point in the video shared on TikTok, the lady (@sinatu26) showed how hawking for hours had a bad effect on her feet. Her legs had a series of cuts.

People were motivated by the lady's success. Photo source: @sinatu26

Source: TikTok

Amazing transformation of Nigerian lady

The lady even once hawked at a concert. Seconds into the video, her transformation wowed many as she was packed up at an airport.

She got abroad and started working. Her work uniform suggested she became a nurse. Many people who saw how her life changed congratulated her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Shodimu Titilope Mar said:

"God that turn your story to joy will turn mine as well."

wunmiopeyemi39@gmail.com said:

"I pray for you from the depth of my heart you will make it in life in Jesus name."

Esthy said:

"Nah u get this challenge Congratulations ma."

Olori Guarantor said:

"Congratulations,I appreciate God in your life."

Samsudeen Olapade said:

"This transformation is hoooge."

olaponleogunsuada said:

"Awwwwww Congratulations."

OLa said:

"Congrats ko easy."

user1134411451161 said:

"Am happy for you so much."

Adedeji Olayemi said:

"Wow congratulations more grace no going back God bless u more."

Maimay Temisan Abimbola said:

"Wow so happy for you it giving hope…. Like no condition is permanent."

iamkemiruns said:

"Definition of wen dey say THE HUSTLE IS REAL. Greater heights."

Delight119 said:

"Haaaaaa if you make it who I am not to try my best still the end."

Source: Legit.ng