A Nigerian woman living in the UK has become a TikTok sensation after sharing how she adapted to the cold weather in just one month

The video showed her wearing a thick jumper on her first day of work, then gradually switching to lighter clothes as the weeks passed

By the end of the month, she was feeling too hot even with the layer she used to cover up

A video of a Nigerian woman who moved to the UK and adjusted to the chilly climate in a matter of weeks has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The video showed her transformation from wearing a thick woolen jumper on her first day of work in the UK, to wearing lighter and more comfortable clothes as she got used to the lower temperatures.

Lady talks about why he stopped wearing thick clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@joyeniola

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady in UK stops wearing clothes

The woman, who did not reveal her name or location, demonstrated that she was initially freezing when she arrived in the UK, but after a month, she felt too warm even with the thin layer of cloth she used to wrap around herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many viewers commented on her video, praising her for adapting so quickly and sharing their own experiences of living in different climates.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anuoluwapo said:

"You and who, I have never been hot oo. This their weather wey Dey fluctuate."

Official Adubea commented:

"It is like everyone in the comment is in UK God abeg ooo when will it be my turn."

Akosa Oteng-Mensah:

"When you forget to take the key and the door gets locked."

Agba sol the 2nd:

"Unless u are talking about actually coming in during summer."

Lamirez:

"You are still new wait till November."

0xygen 1111:

"I'm telling you summer summer cold wan kill me."

NikkysBeautyHaven:

"When someone tells you that you are behaving like UK weather... just know that you need deliverance."

McBonney:

"No be witchcraft be that."

Crazzy Blezo:

"Pls oo, help me, i want to go to the UK too."

Adunni Ade:

"Na lie twO months in uk cold."

Adjoa Brown 1:

"This is me 3 days ago even though it's summer."

Nigerian lady relocates abroad, sees studio flat with small bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to study has shared her experience house hunting in the country.

The petty lady (@sarabel_xx) was surprised when she inspected a studio flat going for £500 (N490k) monthly, inclusive of other bills.

The lady who does not seem to like the place.

Source: Legit.ng