A waitress has shared the saddening handwritten message a customer wrote on a receipt for her to read

The angry customer in his message to the waitress, tackled her and accused her of being rude in her service

The customer said he got upset after the waitress asked whether he wanted to split the $102 bill with his partner

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A waitress in the US was taken aback when she discovered a handwritten note on a receipt from a customer, expressing dissatisfaction with her "rude" behavior.

The awkward incident occurred after she served an older married couple that came by her workplace.

Waitress shares note customer left for her Photo credit: Drazen_/ Getty Images, DailyMail For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: UGC

The note, written in black pen, stated, "No tip because it was very rude to ask my wife and I if we wanted separate checks?"

The customer claimed that the waitress had asked whether they wanted to split the $102 bill or not, DailyMail reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Waitress explains reason for asking if customer wanted to split bill

Expressing her frustration, the waitress revealed that she was obliged to start asking couples if they wanted to split the bills after another couple caused a scene because she joined their bills without asking.

She shared a photo of the note on Reddit, adding,

"He had the audacity to write this with my pen. At my job we are supposed to ask if it's separate checks, not assume they are together.

"We had a couple and some kids come in to eat once. The server brought out one check and the woman started freaking out because the server assumed that her and the man were still together.

"She was going on and on about how just because they look like a family doesn't mean that they're one check. That is why we ask because we want to prevent that situation from happening again."

Couple appeared to be in their 50s and 60s

According to her description, the man appeared to be in his 'late 50s' or 'early 60s', while his wife seemed 'much younger'.

This incident highlighted the challenges faced by service industry workers, who often encounter different expectations and reactions from customers.

Lady who lied that she was a waitress gets caught

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, who works as a hotel security personnel, hid her face in shame after her friends found her on duty.

Upon noticing that her video was being taken, the lady took to her heels and tried to cover her face so the camera wouldn't capture it. A caption on the clip, seen on TikTok, explained that the lady hid her face because she told her friends she worked there as a waitress.

She did not expect that the truth would come out in that manner. The clip amassed over 800k views as netizens encouraged her. People advised her not to be ashamed of what puts food on her table.

Source: Legit.ng