A lady was ashamed and fled after her friends found out she works as a security personnel in a hotel

This came as she had told them, before that fateful day. that she was a waitress in the same hotel until they ran into her

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people encouraged the security woman over her occupation

A lady, who works as a hotel security personnel, hid her face in shame after her friends found her while on duty.

Upon noticing that her video was being taken, the lady took to her heels and tried to cover her face so the camera doesn't capture it.

A caption on the clip, seen on TikTok, explained that the lady hid her face because she told her friends she worked there as a waitress.

Apparently, she did not expect that the truth would come out in that manner. The clip amassed over 800k views as netizens encouraged her.

People advised her not to be ashamed of what puts food on her table.

Watch the video below:

People show the security woman support

TheBeast666 said:

"Why are you running??? You look good, Your Job fits you...Is better than to stay unemployed."

K O J O G H W O O D said:

"Don’t be shy with the work u r doing cos if u go broke no one will help u yo."

oselvis1 said:

"U don't have any right to put anyone on camera without their permission, its disrespectful and uncivilised."

Joehenaku said:

"Be proud of yr Job...no one knows tomorrow.. i was once a mason laborer but know look wt de lord has done..morrow is another day so be proud of yr Job."

Oliphine22 Oli Oli said:

"We that we are working as cleaners abroad eeei we are wishing to be security."

zerocontentme said:

"Love your job girl. no need to run nor hide. kazi ni kazi dear."

De-General said:

"So dis was true at long last, someone asked me at kempinski dat he heard ppl talking about it."

Quami Elorm180 said:

"Be proud of you job ... it is better than you going to beg."

