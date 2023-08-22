A Nigerian mother was left bewildered after finding her 2-year-old son maltreating his little brother

She found her baby on the floor and was shocked to see his older brother lying comfortably in the baby's sleep carriage

Mixed reactions trailed a video she shared as people advised her on how to fix the matter, tagging her older son jealous

A Nigerian woman has cried out after finding her little child on the floor and his older brother comfortably lying in the baby's sleep carriage.

She screamed on sighting them and ordered her 2-year-old son named David West to vacate his brother's bed.

David's mum cried out on social media. Photo Credit: @tonexbabe

Source: TikTok

David's mum took the video to social media as she sought advise on what to do. Sharing a video of the incident on TikTok, she wrote:

"I need help. Where have I go wrong?"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wondered if David's action stems from a place of jealousy or wickedness. Netizens who watched the clip advised her on how to fix the situation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens give David's mum advise

Dankay said:

"Every item I buy for my 7month old baby my 8 years old son will ask me if I brought the same for him when he was a baby, I said yours was beautiful."

Oghale Enanuga said:

"You really need to reassure him, that u love them both equally but that he needs to love his sibling too."

Vanessa said:

"Kid needs to be introduce to their sibling from pregnancy and keep up the same love post birth otherwise this will happen."

Ibingibo Douglas said:

"The question should be how he carried the baby and kept on the floor because I don't want to imagine."

Purity Ella said:

"Omg see the way he relax for the bed like say nothing dey happen lol."

Elegance needles said:

"He’s just been jealous, talk to him that no one is taking his place , they r both ur babies and u love them equally."

Mum laments as she catches daughter in pool of milk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out after her daughter wasted her milk.

In a TikTok video, the woman was shocked to catch her little daughter named Precious seated with the milk littered around her.

"Are you stupid?" the irate woman screamed at her child who stood up from the mess she created to another point in the apartment.

She kept on ranting over the mess created until a man believed to be her man came on the scene and picked up the child.

Source: Legit.ng