A man was stunned to see his wife crying because some of her hair came off while she was brushing it

The man scolded her for throwing tantrums over what he considered flimsy and questioned if she was a baby

Many women who watched the video came to the defense of the weeping wife, while some married men shared their personal experiences with their wives

A video of a woman weeping because some of her hair came off while being brushed has sparked reactions on social media.

The woman's husband was not pleased that she wept over such an issue and ordered her to keep shut.

The man scolded his wife.

Source: TikTok

The man wondered if she was a baby as he continued to scold her for crying over her hair coming off.

The woman was not bothered by the scolding from her husband as she held up the portion of her hair that came off while still crying.

"Why do women cry if their hair cut?" the stunned man quizzed on TikTok as he shared the video of his wife throwing a tantrum.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to his wife's tantrum

cece said:

"Is she pregnant again cuz it could only be hormones causing this one ooo."

NadiaJahee said:

"Nothing makes me cry more than seeing my hair breaking so I understand her pain."

Justice kwabena said:

"The same thing happens to me, when my wife is brushing her hair and small hair cut off she will cry all day la bro. it not easy."

Onyinyechukwu said:

"My husband will tell you if I know this is how last born behave I for no marry one."

gloryuzochi said:

"Me planning to cut my hair cos am tired of watching it break."

Emi’sD said:

"You won’t understand my brother… do you know what it means to lose even the smallest part of something you have been protecting for soo long."

Kookie said:

"I taught I’m the only one, I never knew we had committee."

Source: Legit.ng