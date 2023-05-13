34-year-old Raheem Toriola Ariwoola has graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with the highest distinction

The promising youth described the feat as his greatest achievement, saying Nigeria's electricity problem made him read electrical engineering

He went on to advise youths aspiring to achieve similar stellar academic successes to avoid negativity and never strive to be great

A Nigerian man identified as Raheem Toriola Ariwoola has graduated from the department of electrical engineering at the University of North Carolina with the Summa C.um Laude which is the highest honour in the US varsity grading system.

The 34-year-old scholar who had the best-graduating result when he took the West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) exam in 2005 at the School of Science, Okeho took pride in his academic feat, describing it as his greatest achievement.

Raheem T. Ariwoola bagged the highest USA university honour.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young man the honour is a culmination of all the efforts he put into his academic work. In his words:

''This is a doctoral graduation in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. I finished with a Summa C.um Laude grade which has the highest honor ranking in the United States university grading system.

"This graduation is a special event for me because it culminates all the stressful time, energy, and challenging work that I have put into gaining such an amazing qualification. And being here and supported by friends and family makes this wonderful achievement even more special and memorable."

He added that Nigeria's epileptic power problem inspired him to go for the course.

"Finding solutions to the Nigerian electricity problem was what prompted me to study electrical engineering in the first place while growing up. Now that I have achieved the highest degree possible in academics. I'm proud that I am equipped with the necessary knowledge to support my fatherland."

He urged youths looking to do well in their academics and as well achieve great success to aspire to be consistently good but not to be great. His advise went thus:

"Believe in Allah, see rejection as motivation, and fight against negativity. Don't be great but be consistently good. Prioritize work-life balance if you have a family. Always stay out of your comfort zone, being curious about new discoveries is what research is all about and what makes it interesting. Always think and Do!"

