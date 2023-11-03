A Nigerian lady has shared her inspiring story of how she went from being a volunteer to a paid employee in Canada

Her video has gone viral on TikTok, where she narrated her job hunting journey in the North American country

She revealed that she started by doing voluntary jobs for different companies to gain experience and skills in her field of interest

Many people dream of working abroad, but finding a job in a foreign country can be challenging.

However, a Nigerian lady has shown that with perseverance and passion, anything is possible.

She has shared her amazing story of how she landed her dream job in Canada after volunteering for several months.

The lady decided to do voluntary jobs for different companies to gain experience and skills that would make her more employable.

After working as a volunteer for about a year, she was able to negotiate for a better salary with her current employer or move to another job with more benefits.

Her video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who are impressed by her determination and success.

JosephGo reacted:

"This is alive. Congratulations dearest... will be joining yoU soon."

Anikksi il said:

"May the land favor you."

Jessica wrote:

"So glad to see you happy The fact that I was watching the procesS."

Janetoyewole350:

"Patient, prayer and belief is the key,I was once like that, but now it's all in th past, thank God."

Ollybanks:

"U encourage me alot when am down."

Millie:

"More to come."

Touchofmidasservices:

"Am happy for you girl we wey DREY come as new comer I pray it Favour Us."

Lawrence:

"Happy for you."

