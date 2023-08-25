A report by MAN shows says that Nigeria’s unemployment became worse in the first quarter

This is against an earlier report that Nigeria’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1% from 5.3%

According to the association, job circumstances will continue to deteriorate in the coming months

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has said that the unemployment situation in the real sector is projected to worsen as the employment condition (rate of employment) fell from 51.3 points in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 50.7 points in the first quarter of 2023.

This appears to contrast a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics, World Bank and International Labour Organisation (ILO) released on Thursday, August 24, 2023, showing that Nigeria’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1% for the first quarter of 2023 from 5.3 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

The association predicted that job circumstances will continue to deteriorate, reaching 47.8 points in the ensuing months, in its most recent report on the Manufacturers CEOs Confidence Index, in a report by Punch.

Unemployment will deteriorate

The report is a quarterly research and advocacy product of the association that tracks developments in the manufacturing industry and changes in operator sentiment.

The MCCI's overall Index Score decreased to 54.1 points in the first quarter of 2023, according to the study.

It stated that the unpredictable and challenging macroeconomic situation had made manufacturers' decisions regarding hiring so difficult'.

The report read:

The issues of acute shortage of forex and depreciation in naira value, cost of energy and limited supply of electricity, speculation about the effect of redesigning of naira, the National elections and the lingering adverse effect of Russian-Ukrainian war were major concerns of manufacturers in the quarter.

He pleaded with the government to see the manufacturing sector as one that needs special attention since its success will greatly accelerate economic growth.

According to him, this will help the economy since we can manufacture a lot more items and spend less money importing them.

He noted that the real sector is suffering greatly as businesses are shrinking, and some are divesting from Nigeria. He however added that this would relieve us of the foreign exchange we are searching for.

He said:

If this continues, we will become an endangered sector.

