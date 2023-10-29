A Nigerian woman who went to secondary school as an adult has graduated and she is now going to the university

The woman's husband, Ugwoke Oloto Odobo, made a post on Facebook and said his wife matriculated at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka

She went back to JSS3 after having her last child, and she persevered until she graduated in 2022 after completing SS3

A Nigerian woman who went to secondary school after having her last child has started her university education.

The woman, Precious Chioma Ugwoke, went back to JS3 in 2018 after she had her last child, making a strong decision to complete her secondary education.

Mrs Ugwuoke started secondary school as an adult. Photo credit: Facebook/Ugwoke Oloto Odobo.

She successfully graduated from secondary school in 2022, and she had the desire to proceed to the university.

Mother starts university at UNN

In a Facebook post, her husband, Ugwuoke Oloto Odobo, announced that his wife's desire to proceed to the university has now come to pass.

He said his wife has matriculated at the University of Nigeria Nsuka.

He wrote:

"The journey began in September 2018 when she, with her husband, Ugwoke Oloto Odobo decided, after they had hung the boots on childbearing, that she return to school. She restarted in JSS3. Today, she had her matriculation as a Lioness in UNN, Nsukka. Congratulations to a humble and determined woman, my dear wife."

Nigerians congratulate Chioma Ugwuoka

Idoko Donatus Johncross said:

"She amazes me. A very rare and thorough breed. She should be used as a role model to all women and should be encouraged by all these women activists. I believe that by the time she graduates, she should be made to go round the girl's schools and give talks."

Ijeoma Ugwoke said:

"Congratulations our dear wife. I pray that God will see you through your ambition."

Sunday Areiji said:

"Congratulations! Level is gradually rising; keep it up."

