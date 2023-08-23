The stellar West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of an Oyo school head girl has seen her celebrated by her secondary school

For her 5 A's and fine grades in other subjects, she was deemed the best student of her set and got a gift

Since WAEC released the 2023 results, students have been thrown into different emotions after they checked their scores

Aishat Ojedokun, the Senior Prefect Girl of Cornerstone Group of Schools, New Iyaji Layout, Oyo, has been honoured by her school as she passed out.

The young Nigerian girl scored 5 A's and 4 B's in her WASSCE exam to emerge as the best graduating student of her 2022/2023 set.

Aishat Ojedokun scored 5 As in her WASSCE. Photo Credit: Cornerstone Group of Schools, New Iyaji Layout, Oyo

She was also the valedictorian of her graduating set. In a post on the school's Facebook page on Tuesday, Aishat was seen, in a white dress, receiving a gift from the proprietress.

The Facebook post reads:

"The School Proprietress handing over gift to the Senior Prefect Girl, Miss Aishat Ojedokun who happened to be the Valedictorian of the 2022/2023 set. She graduated as the best student of the set and she also achieved 5A1 and 4B in the recently released WAEC result."

WASSCE result of girl who was overall best student of Benue school trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WASSCE result of a girl, who was the overall best in her Benue secondary school, has caused a stir online.

Advocate Ukan Kurugh, shared the girl's photo alongside her WASSCE and UTME results on Facebook as he made an appeal for a scholarship to help her pursue her dream of studying medicine.

According to Ukan, the 17-year-old girl, who hails from Mbaakon, Mbadede Council Ward, Vandeikya Local Government of Benue state, was the head girl in her primary school - Lady Victoria Academy primary school, logo 2 in Makurdi.

Zipporah recorded 3 As in her civic education, biology and fisheries and had Bs in the other subjects taken in her WAEC. For her JAMB, she scored 288 and is awaiting the release of her NECO result.

