A science student has been disturbed after checking her WAEC result, and it was not what she expected in her WAEC examination

She also scored A1 in marketing, D7 in chemistry and B3 in the Igbo language, while she recorded B3 in mathematics

The girl, Nwanchor Favour Chijindu, wants to study nursing and is wondering if her WAEC result qualifies her for the course

A science student scored A1 in marketing in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The girl, Nwanchor Favour Chijindu, is a student of Community Secondary School, Ndiaguazu, Ikwo, Ebonyi state.

The student scored A1 in marketing but D7 in chemistry in her WAEC.

In a post shared on Facebook, it was disclosed that Favour recorded a D7 in her chemistry in the 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam, and she is scared that this may not get her into the university.

Girl scores A1 in marketing in her WAEC

The girl wants to study nursing at the university. An analysis of her WAEC result shows that she recorded C4 in civic education and C6 in the English language.

Favour also scored B3 in Igbo language and B3 in mathematics as well as C5 in agriculture.

Favour scored C5 in biology and B3 in Physics. Some said the D7 she recorded in chemistry spoiled her result.

Joseph Ifesinachi Aristocrat, Favour's brother, posted a photo of the result and asked people if she could get into the university with it.

Joseph wrote:

"Which course can someone study with this WAEC result. Just asking for my sister, who has been disturbed after checking her result."

Reactions as science student scores A1 in marketing

Akolo Aku said:

"She should go for any of these social science courses ie psychology, political science, sociology."

Blessing Nnedinma said:

"What did you expect from her when the name of her school can make her sit for another exam."

Salisu Muritala Abiodun said:

"I don't think she can go for any science course without chemistry. She could go for marketing."

Boy smashes WAEC with 9As

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy scored 9As in his WAEC.

The brilliant boy, named Isa Salmanu, is a student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja.

Isa scored 347 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, and his story went viral as people hailed him.

