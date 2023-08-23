A proud mother has taken to Facebook to celebrate her intelligent daughter for her academic success

The young girl wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Exams (WASSCE) and passed with flying colours

Netizens who came across the post shared on Facebook did not hesitate to shower accolades on the intelligent girl

A proud mother, Engineer Mercy Oberu Dien, has shared her joy as she celebrates her daughter's exceptional performance in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Mercy stated that just a week after celebrating her graduation from secondary school, her "Mini Me" achieved remarkable success.

She added that despite a mistake made by the school, which listed Agricultural Science instead of Literature in her subjects (as she is an Art student), her daughter persevered and excelled.

Proud mother gushes over daughter's remarkable academic feat

According to the woman, her mathematics guru daughter achieved an outstanding A1 grade in the subject.

The engineer further acknowledged the immense pride and happiness her daughter, Adiaha-Adiaha, has brought to her, stating that her result is a testament to her hard work and determination.

She said:

“Last week we were here celebrating her Graduation from Secondary School. My Mini Me has done Wonderfully well in her Waec result. Check Out Results nah.

"Even when the school made a mistake by adding Agricultural science in her list of subjects instead of Literature, Cuz she's an Art Student. But Babygal still made it. The Mathematics Guru - A1. God bless you for putting smiles on my face Adiaha-Adiaha.”

Reactions as mum celebrates daughter for passing WASSCE

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate her for the milestone she had achieved.

See the post below:

Female student celebrated by mum in grand style

