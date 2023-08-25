A young lady has shared her delight with netizens on the TikTok app after her lover paid her bride price in full

A captivating video first showed the lady happily packing her bags as she moved out of her family house

The end of the video captured the bride and her man on their wedding day amid guests, family and well-wishers

A woman identified as @jessiechris4 on TikTok has shared a joyous video capturing the moment of her traditional marriage ceremony.

While sharing the intriguing video via her account, she proudly announced that her husband, who is from Anambra state, paid her bride price in full.

Lady marries her Anambra lover in a sweet video Photo credit: @jessiechris4/TikTok.

Groom's family bought cow for traditional wedding

The video showcased a cow in their compound, indicating that the traditional rites by the groom's family were paid extra.

Expressing her excitement, Jessie captioned the video with the words:

"Anambra Man paid in full. This Imo girl is taken."

Her post reflected her happiness and pride in the successful completion of her traditional marriage rites.

Reactions trail video of lady getting married to Anambra man

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate her.

@amobimba reacted:

“I am from Enugu and I must confess that Imo girls are the most beautiful, but I don't know for other things, Congratulations.”

@user5966560553554 said:

“Wow! Who said Imo ladies can't marry Anambra men? I am so happy, Congratulations dear.”

@Mercychinasa reacted:

@Dimma commented:

@Hailey reacted:

@user15070218701662 said:

@pearl reacted:

@favour reacted:

Jennifer commented:

