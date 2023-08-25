A mother has gone viral on social media after celebrating her daughter's remarkable academic success

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the woman expressed her happiness after seeing her daughter's GCSE exam result

The brilliant girl made her daughter so proud as she aced the exams with flying colours, to the admiration of netizens

A woman identified @queen_already1 on TikTok has expressed her joy after seeing her daughter's General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exam results.

The video captured the moment of pure excitement as Queen, jumped up, overjoyed by her daughter's achievement.

She tightly hugged her daughter, exclaiming her love and gratitude over the girl's impressive academic feat.

Queen gives gratitude to God for daughter's academic success

Captioning the video, Queen showed her heartfelt appreciation to God for the successful result and conveyed how immensely proud she is of her daughter, Norelle.

She wrote;

“Norelle, love you, love you. Thank you Lord for a successful result. So proud of you.”

The touching video reiterated the strong bond between a mother and daughter and the joy that comes with witnessing a loved one's academic success.

Netizens congratulate Norelle for acing GCSE exams

Netizens took to the comments section to Congratulate Norelle on her GCSE accomplishment.

