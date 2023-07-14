A Nigerian lady went wild after finding another woman half-naked in her matrimonial home

The angry wife, who has been married for two years, videoed the confused side chick and vowed to beat her up

The side chick tried to defend herself amid the chaos, saying she never knew that the man was already married

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady got angry after catching her husband's side chick in her matrimonial home in Enugu.

The lady, who is pregnant, videoed the side chick and vowed to deal with her, adding that she knows where she stays.

The man's wife and his side chick had a heated exchange. Photo Credit: @ginathebabygirl

Source: TikTok

The side chick, who appeared confused, tried to defend herself and claimed she was unaware that the man was married.

The man's wife and her younger sister ignored the side chick's defence as they lashed out at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The wife's younger sister said they had been married for two years and told the side chick that the man would dump her after using her.

As their exchange got heated, people gathered around to intervene. The wife threatened to find the side chick as a man moved the lady out of the premises. The video got many people talking.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the Enugu side chick incident

Ujunwa said:

"U are not ok for even questioning her go and tell ur scum hubby to zip his trousers zipped . Women go just de zuzu everyday."

titomilola said:

"You see the guy way side chick kill,that will happen to cheating husband or boyfriend everywhere."

her majesty said:

"Your husband brought a woman to your home and you dey fight the girl instead of your husband.

"Nigeria ladies."

Aririahu Akuoma said:

"So your husband brought a girl to ur home n na d girl be ur problem ….. y una mumu like dis nw… man wey bring girl come ur home value u at all."

BigNellyy said:

"Common, leave the girl alone, face your man who has no respect for you, common."

egoezeugo said:

"U and your sister no even get shame una still carry am come social media for your mind we go support una if you see a young married man you will."

Nasa said:

"You guys just embarrassed yourselves! Go home and ask ur husband to stay at a place instead."

Wife tells husband's side chick to jump down from building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman had told her husband's side chick to jump down from the building after catching him cheating.

In a footage seen on Facebook, the displeased woman hurled swear words at her husband as she slammed him for being unfaithful.

She ordered the side chick to jump down and attempted to go up when the side chick refused. Her husband could be heard begging his wife.

The side chick, who had only a towel on, tried to jump off the building but stepped back and eventually took the stairs, where she met her lover's enraged wife.

Source: Legit.ng