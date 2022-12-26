A father who caught his son sipping from his beer in the house called him to the parlour to explain his action

The man stared long at the boy while waiting for him to speak as they kid maintained a cute sorry face

Many people who reacted to the video said that the kiboyd probably wanted to know what the drink tasted like since his father takes it

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A video of a kid and his father as the man tried to scold the boy for sipping his beer has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the kid stood in front of his dad while, the father gave him a long reprimanding look for doing what his silly action.

The son's mother asked him while he drank it. Photo source: TikTok/@jessicaseth

Source: UGC

Mother begged on kid's behalf

The mother of the kid, jessicaseth_, who found the boy's behaviour very funny could not stop laughing in the background. She had to repeatedly ask him why he sipped the drink. The boy could not say anything.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Listening to his wife's plea to forgive the kid, the man dismissed him, telling the boy to find a seat in the parlour.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Okikiola Safidiya said:

"The way his dad is looking at him."

Konboye Ziegbe said:

"Person see him papa dey drink something..papa drink am,nothing bad do him papa..una go con dey ask am why he drink hin own..shey una dey whine am ni?"

Greg Bradford said:

"Glad he didn’t laugh about it in his presence .. So he doesn’t try it again .. Mummy pls caution him too cause he’s aware it’s not water or juice."

user5853947868021 said:

"Jeremy has done sign’s and wonders today ooh."

Ibili Doris said:

"What my son would do, that facial expressions ehnnn I no Dey believe am."

Baby unlocked door for mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @gesikaaaaaahas, went on TikTok to show how her toddler helped her in a critical situation.

She had given her key to her husband and could not get into the house. In a TikTok video she shared on social media, the woman first explained to the child the situation and how it could be solved.

Showing him the window, she opened it and made him climb in. After the kid got in, she told him to grab a chair, stand on it and unlock the door from behind.

Source: Legit.ng