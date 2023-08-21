A Nigerian plus-sized man has surprised many netizens with his public display of confidence and boldness

In a video making the rounds online, the bold man walked stylishly like a model leaving onlookers in awe

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many applauding him for his confidence

Hillary Maduba, a plus-sized student of Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, has captured the hearts of many with his video on social media.

In the video, Hillary was seen strutting in front of a group of models who looked at him like he was teaching them how to walk the runway.

Hilary's confidence amazed many

The way he strutted with confidence left onlookers in awe as they stared heavily at him while he displayed his steps.

Without minding the eyes that were all focused on him, he boldly walked in style and elegance, displaying a great aura of positivity.

Reactions trail video of plus-sized man catwalking

@askdamz reacted:

“He looks like their coach and he struts well.”

@victorious_stitches said:

“There's no agreement that modelling will be only for slim ppl.”

@ladyque_ commented:

“It's his attitude for mela.”

@nancy_phil commented:

“The real Bouncing Baby Boy.”

@lagoslandlord.ng said:

“This guy is a talented model. I love how smart he is able to carry his body with so much pride. His steps is very apt. A good modelling company should look for this guy and sign him up.”

@topclassichair commented:

“I love how confidence tho, his self love is hiiighhhh.”

@symplysino said:

“Ask me again what is CONFIDENCE. Don't look further, this video shows how much you can't take confidence away from someone! You welcome.”

@funkymama212 said:

“He struts even better than a lot of babes. Hope he's the coach else? Hmmmm!”

@official_zubydinho said:

“My guy don show for @mufasatundeednut page. As someone who knew him too well, I can say he's one guy who never gives in too what people had to say about his looks, he turns negative to positives, growing up. in DIOBU PH we all know how it feels.”

@iamsexysteel commented:

“He did better than a model. In fact he's a models.”

onvikimorah reacted:

“Omoooo. Love his poise.”

@kkitan__12 said:

“I think he's trying to coach them girls not what you all think.”

@emekatoyourribs said:

“As Tunde don post u, my guy Hillary is blown. All the way from UST, Port Harcourt.”

Watch the video below:

