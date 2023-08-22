A Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after her WhatsApp conversation with her daughter was shared online

In the post shared via TikTok, the woman taunted her daughter after seeing her boyfriend on her WhatsApp status

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the video with many commending the mother-daughter relationship

A young lady identified as @mhizpraise405 on TikTok has shared her mother's reaction to a video she posted on her WhatsApp status.

The video featured her partner in a swimming pool, revealing a tattoo on his chest.

Nigerian lady shares video of mum's reaction after seeing her boyfriend Photo credit: @mhizpraise405/TikTok.

Captioning the video, she humorously wrote, "POV: your mom is your best friend and very nosy."

Mum hilariously taunts daughter who posted her boyfriend

In a voice note, her mother expressed her shock while commenting on the man's tattoo.

"Ejiro, I have seen what this boy is doing to you. Jesus! Ejiro, just because of a tattoo he has on his body. Jesus. Ejiro! He's driving you crazy", she said.

Netizens applaud woman's close relationship with mother in comments section

Netizens expressed their admiration for the strong bond between the young lady and her mother.

Many also praised the open and honest communication displayed in the voice note, highlighting the importance of a supportive and understanding relationship between parents and their children.

@DEMILADE reacted:

“If my mama fit be like this I no need any friends again.”

@MALISHA said:

“Na so my mumcee see be all this benin moms self.”

@_deb.biee said:

“Every Nigerian mum has personal dictionary.”

@천사 아기 reacted:

“This woman nai cruise. she too sweet.”

@AMENZ commented:

“So na tattoo make u run from house this girl.”

@IvYlove060 reacted:

“You don cast baba.”

@Opeyemi commented:

“See cruise. mumny ohh.”

@Didi said:

“I don’t understand but it’s just so funny.”

@nennie_ said:

“I can’t relate if my mother see me near man I don die.”

@Marvy reacted:

“Ur mama na Benin ur papa na Urobo Abi isoko. I Dey imagine how the full house go be wit dat combination.”

@Bbella commented:

“I'm loving your Mom rn.”

@Stephanie commented:

“I wish I was this close to my mom.”

@cypher_dinaris00 said:

“Abeg make she be my mama because which kind cruise be this.”

@Lois Laynne said:

“Omg you’re my name sake and this is how my mum calls me.”

@Abba's Choice commented:

“I love your mum already.”

@Everything_by_Dee said:

“Me and my mum relationship.”

@Louisa_Luisa reacted:

“This is my mum to the T, she's esan. Very nosy and gist loving woman like this.”

@Dee said:

“Ejiroooooo because of tattoooooo, she say tattoo dey trip Ejiroooooo. Benin mothers ehn.”

Watch the video below:

