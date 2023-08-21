A beautiful 11-year-old girl has expressed her joy after acquiring a brand new iPhone 14 at her age

A video trending on the TikTok app showed the happy child unboxing her new phone with a huge smile on her face

Mixed reactions have however trailed the video as some netizens claimed that she was too young to own an iPhone 14

A captivating video posted on TikTok by @anti_abiba, an 11-year-old girl, has captured the hearts of viewers.

In the now-viral video, the young girl was spotted radiating joy as she unboxed her brand-new iPhone 14.

11-year-old girl flaunts her iPhone 14 Photo credit: @anti_abiba/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Abiba excited after getting her first iPhone

With a beaming smile from ear to ear, Abiba proudly shared her excitement, mentioning that this was her first iPhone at the age of 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She captioned the video; “Got my first iPhone 14 at 11.”

Reactions trail video of 11-year-old girl unboxing her iPhone 14

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, drawing attention and admiration from viewers.

@Helen whales reacted:

“You don use our tap tap tap buy iPhone.”

@big sam reacted:

“Na the same TikTok me and you they do oh.”

@King reacted:

“You said dey play see me crying.”

@star lion reacted:

“God will bless me too.”

@ejeita reacted:

“Who work hard must enjoy, so enjoy baby girl, but no forget about ur education is very important.”

@Harcourt peculiar said:

“Congratulations my babyyyyy, l tap.”

@21sävãgë reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@king-Dado reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Viktoh commented:

“Me at 28 still dragging Infinix hot 7 up nd down. The pressure is getting wasser shaa.”

@Hädùkëh reacted:

“Wooooowwwwww am so so very happy for you dear.”

@Mercy valet commented:

“Una just dey spoil these small children.”

@emmanuellaemma583 said:

“Let the poor breathe oooo.”

@chrismichael979 reacted:

“Is not easy dear. Na only u know how u take hustle to get this please, congrats.”

@hadassah1002 reacted:

“Na now I know I just dey play with my life."

@Hush man reacted:

“I’m happy with you.”

@happi reacted:

“Congrats dear let the poor breath.”

Watch the video below:

Lady shows nice iPhone she bought for N31k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the importation business has shown off the nice iPhone lookalike she bought from China for her sister. She said she didn't want to buy an Android phone from Nigeria as they are usually overpriced and with poor camera quality.

Showcasing the 'iPhone', she said it cost her N31k and came with a free screen guard, pouch, original charger and Airpods. She also revealed that shipping the phone cost her N11k. Doing an appraisal of the smartphone, she stated that its battery doesn't get hot like other phones and lasts long.

According to her, she ordered the phone from a Chinese website and urged people interested in getting the same to DM her. Notably, the smartphone she showcased has the body of an iPhone, but its functionalities are Android.

Source: Legit.ng