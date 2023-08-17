A mother has shared a touching video on TikTok showing her son's reaction after she scolded him at home

In the video, the emotional boy stood outside the house to sing a song about healing and forgiveness

Social media users have penned down heartwarming comments about the video with many praising the child

A mother got so emotional after her son showed off his affectionate side following an argument.

A touching video shared by the mother @masegoamatle0 on TikTok captured the hearts of many viewers.

Mum goes emotional after shouting at little son Photo credit: @masegoamatle0/TikTok.

The video showed her son singing a heartfelt song of healing and forgiveness after she shouted at him.

An emotional Mase captured her son through a transparent door and asked netizens to help her apologize to her son.

Boy's reaction melts mother's heart after shouting at him

She discovered him outside, singing a foreign song which translated to "Healer, I need your help and forgiveness" .

Sharing the video, the mum said:

“Help me apologise to him I found him outside singing healer after I shouted at him.”

Reactions trail video of little boy singing an emotional song after mum shouted at him

The video struck a chord with viewers who were moved by the young boy's response to the situation.

@Fortress said:

“Lmao don’t fall for it, if he was wrong don’t fold otherwise. U reprimand him, he is so cute thou.”

@thando said:

“I was heartbroken when I was leaving my kids home my daughter went outside and sang.”

@Lebogang said:

“May we break the unapologetic parents curse and become parents who apologize.”

@Sea No commented:

“The tone breaks my heart please get his something nice his favorite.”

@maps0905 said:

“Emotional blackmail.”

@makdee3 commented:

“Apologies and take him to McDonald's please I beg.”

@user676791057791 reacted:

“Aii this one is acting, my sister does this emotional blackmail.”

@Username1234 said:

“These kids they know how to get back at us.”

Watch the video below:

Boy rushes into the house after hearing mum cry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users are praising a caring little boy who rushed to see what happened to his crying mother. In the video posted by Temmy Wama, the boy was outside the house when his mother started crying out loud.

However, his mother said it was a pretence and a trick to lure the boy into the house as she could not find him. The mother said whenever she cannot find her son, she cries and he comes running from wherever he is. That was exactly what happened in the video as the boy stormed the room with speed to find out why mum was crying.

He touched his mother as soon as he got close to her as if to say 'mummy what is wrong with you.' His caring attitude has attracted fans and admirers for him.

