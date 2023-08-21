Basil Enebeli graduated with a first-class degree in Physics from UNIBEN and was the best-graduating student in the Faculty of Physical Sciences in 2023

He faced the challenge of combining tailoring and schooling, but he managed to balance his work and academic activities with hard work and good comprehension

He enjoyed studying Physics and had a good social life at the university, and he was motivated by his family and his conviction to be successful

Basil Enebeli dreamed of graduating with flying colours from the University of Benin, Edo State.

He did not only achieve that, but also emerged as the 2023 best-graduating student in the Faculty of Physical Sciences with a first-class degree in Physics.

However, his academic success did not come easy. He had to overcome many hurdles, including combining tailoring with schooling.

Enebeli told our correspondent that he had developed a passion for sewing before he gained admission into the university.

He said he needed the extra cash and to build his brand as an alternative to studying for a degree.

He started his tailoring business and had many customers patronising him. However, this also meant balancing his work and school activities.

He was reported to have said:

“It was very challenging. I made a first-class grade point average in my first and second years, so there was a lot of pressure to finish well. I couldn’t let either suffer. It's very difficult when you think about it, but when push comes to shove, you have to do what needs to be done. I started doing more and thinking less. Luckily, when I sat to read, I comprehended well, the foundation was okay, and I wasn’t new to working hard."

Enebeli said he enjoyed studying Physics and meeting people from different parts of the country. He described his experience as eye-opening and exciting.

He also said he was not a bookworm and had a good social life at the university. He attributed his success to his family, who motivated him with their efforts to send him to school.

Enebeli said he sewed the most at the beginning of the semester when academic activities were not too serious and during holidays.

He said he sewed less and stopped completely a few weeks before examinations.

