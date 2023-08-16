Richard Scott, a UK dad-of-three, swung for 36 hours and 32 minutes to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest marathon on a swing

He met his now-girlfriend Alana Brown, who was one of the witnesses for his record, during his attempt in Tayside, Scotland

He faced challenges such as sore hip flexors, cold and dark night, and almost gave up, but he was supported by the crowd and his family

A man from the UK achieved his childhood dream of breaking a Guinness World Records title by swinging for more than 36 hours.

Richard Scott, a father of three and a business owner, set the record for the longest marathon on a swing in Tayside, Scotland, in May 2022, GWR reports.

He met his lover

He also found love during his attempt, as he met his now-girlfriend Alana Brown, who was one of the witnesses for his record.

Richard said he always wanted to break a record since he was a kid and loved playing on the swings.

He decided to take on the challenge because he was in the best shape of his life, as he does karate, running and swimming regularly.

He asked his local Rotary Club to help him with the verification process, and they recruited people from other clubs as well.

Swinging to make history

However, swinging for glory was not as easy as he thought. He said his hip flexors got very sore after only four hours and remained so for months after.

He also had to endure the cold and dark night while looking at Loch Leven, where he set up his swing near a cricket ground.

He almost gave up, but the support of the crowd and his family kept him going.

He surpassed the previous record of 34 hours, set by an American in 2020, and swung for 36 hours and 32 minutes.

He was interviewed by a local radio station as he celebrated his achievement. He also went on a date with Alana after their chance meeting and they are still together today.

