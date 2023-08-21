The stellar first semester result of a once abandoned Nigerian boy has been broken online and excited internet users

His benefactor, Anja Ringgren Lovén, recounted how the boy lived in the bushes and was almost put to death after locals accused him of witchcraft

Fortunately for him, she was in the boy's village on an advocacy program and ended up coming to his rescue

Ernest, a Nigerian boy who was accused of witchcraft and almost put to death, has been celebrated on social media after his first semester performance at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria was revealed online.

Anja Ringgren Lovén, the founder of Land of Hope, shared Ernest's result on Facebook as she celebrated his academic success since his rescue years ago.

Ernest's stunning result

According to the Danish humanitarian, Ernest left the Land of Hope abode to study at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria six months ago.

She expressed joy that he recorded a near-distinction score in his first semester at the academy. She wrote:

"...He´s just 0.2 points away from achieving a First-class distinction !!"

Anja Ringgren Lovén recalls Ernest's sad beginning

The Danish lady recounted how Ernest was rescued 10 years ago. Ernest was accused of witchcraft by villagers and had been living in the bushes for two years. He was brought out to be killed when Anja's team rescued him. In her words:

"10 years ago David and I went to a local village with a Danish documentary photographer to film our work.

"We had planned to do an advocacy program but we ended up in a dangerous rescue mission.

"The local villagers came out with a little boy who had been living in the bushes for 2 years. It was Ernest.

"Some of the local villagers wanted to kill him because they said he was a witch ! They had already killed his friend. They caught Ernest and his friend one night while they were sleeping inside the bushes..."

Speaking on his academic excellence, she revealed Ernest was the best student in his entire secondary school and also held the senior prefect role.

People celebrate Ernest and praise Anja Ringgren Lovén

Sabra Wagner said:

"Congratulations Earnest what a inspiration you are to the world May God Bless and keep you always."

Gail V DS Nizam said:

"Big congratulations to Ernest! So proud of his achievements! And so happy for him! Thank you Anna and the Land of Hope for all you have done for him. God Bless! ❤️"

Sharon Enright Austin said:

"You should be so very proud of yourself, Ernest! Congratulations on all of your hard work, you are an incredible human."

Michelle Pritchard- Price said:

"Congratulations Ernest. You should be very proud of yourself. You are an inspiration."

Maleza Pilgrim Lopresti said:

"How impressive n proud!!!!! Congratulations to you all!!!

"Such a sad beginning...shows exactly what love can do.

"What an attest to you all there!!"

Nicole Polic said:

"Congratulations.

"I'm so sad you had to go through what you did and see your friend dealt with that way. You kids are absolutely amazing human beings."

