After doing time in prison for eight years and four months, a dad showed up unannounced at his son's workplace

The young man looked stunned and overjoyed as he reunited with his father before his colleagues

The touching father-son reunion, caught on camera, has elicited emotional reactions on social media

A man left his young son stunned as he made a surprise appearance at his workplace after eight years and four months in prison.

The reason he was sent to prison was not disclosed but the reunion sure made netizens emotional.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over six million views, the dad arrived at the large workplace and searched around for his son.

Both father and son shared a warm embrace as they met again for the first time in close to a decade.

The young man appeared to be fighting back tears from his eyes.

Watch the video below:

Emotional father-son reunion melted hearts

Inyembakamwi said:

"All I do is cry for ppl I don't know on this app."

Eric Twin Mitch said:

"I probably would have wait for him to be off work. But congratulations."

Matt King said:

"8yrs inside... his no saint .. I betting theirs possibly another family in tears somewhere."

Grumbeer4711 said:

"I misunderstood at first. I thought the son was in prison. Cute both."

Nicki G said:

"Bro fighting hard to hold back em tears."

Shannon N Scott said:

"So sweet can’t wait to hug my son outside them cells."

Christina said:

"God's blessings new beginnings the past is forgotten Amen."

VJ said:

"This is so beautiful! My son just got out a few days ago. I surprised him by waiting at bus station. Love him no matter what mama forever!!!"

