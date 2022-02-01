A young boy who was accused of being a witch in Akwa Ibom state some 8-years-ago has successfully finished secondary school

The boy named Ernest was marked for death after his people said he was a witch and therefore should die

But Ernest was very lucky as he was rescued and sent to school by Anja Ringgren Lovén who runs a humanitarian NGO

Some 8-years, a little boy named Ernest was accused of being a witch by members of his community in Akwa Ibom state.

He alongside his friends were marked for death. Ernest was lucky to escape, but his friend was caught and tied at the back of a moving car and dragged until he gave up.

Ernest graduates in grand style after escaping death. Photo credit: Anja Ringgren Lovén

Help comes his way

Ernest was subsequently rescued from the streets where he lived and survived by an NGO called Land of Hope Global. He was sent to school thereafter.

It is now 8-years since that eventful rescue and Anja Ringgren Lovén, the woman who runs the NGO has shared an update on a child. Ernest has finished secondary school successfully. He is set to move to university. Sharing the story, Anja wrote on Facebook:

“Eight years ago, Ernest was accused of being a witch, yesterday he graduated as one of Akwa Ibom's top students and next month he will start university to study electric engineering!”

Social media users react

The story of Ernest attracted so many emotional reactions from members of the public. A few of the reactions are captured below:

Duduzile Gambe wrote:

"Anja Ringgren Lovén please send my congratulations to Ernest. A very warm hug from me and my son. Did the people who killed Ernest's friend get charged for such inhumane and deprived torture and murder of a child? I really hope they did."

Emmi Bartelsson said:

"Amazing young man. I’m sure there are thousands of people like me wishing him well on his amazing journey."

See the post below:

