A fish farmer has expressed disappointment after finding out that some of her fishes have been put in a family way

Directing her displeasure at one particular fish, she questioned who got the aquatic animal pregnant

Her video about her fishes went viral on social media and generated hilarious reactions among netizens

A Nigerian lady named Goodness Paul, who is a fish farmer, has cried out on social media after discovering her fishes got pregnant.

Holding up one of the pregnant fishes, she interrogated it as if expecting the stood in her fish farm while lifting animal to tell her who put it in a family way.

Goodness Paul lamented that her fish got pregnant. Photo Credit: @goodnessmpaul4

Goodness lamented about how she roasted about 60 fishes the other day because they all got pregnant.

Goodness doesn't want them to get pregnant

Her lamentation suggested that she was at a losing end when her fishes get pregnant. According to her, they barely survive when pregnant.

"Someone should help me how to stop them from been pregnant," she wrote.

Goodness' video has since gone viral on TikTok and got many people talking.

Watch the video below:

Goodness Paul's post left netizens in stitches

donbright17 said:

"You should have leave her to born nah is there any problem."

Phauxie said:

"Sis its cold n may b dey r infected wit somtin used fish antibiotic buy Aquaceryl n put in dea water dey wil b okkk."

Agatpee said:

"If them get belle does that mean you can’t sell the but I think them go born plenty children and you go gain. I don laugh tire."

justconfidence said:

"Na the weather,u no go blame dem."

meracu said:

"You sure say Jonny Neva dey for dat water."

user8642300931810 said:

"Which one Musa cause inside? let d fishes breathe."

olarewajuhabebbyhabebby@gmail. said:

"Ask it well oo make Dem no go born baby wey no get papa."

Inter Magafarmer Venture said:

"Keep Flourishing And Winning Pretty Farmer."

Lady causes stir with big fish from her pond

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stunned netizens with her big fish.

In a number of photos she posted on Twitter, the lady named Amanda Pat showed the bountiful yield from her fish pond.

Amanda showed off a huge catfish harvested from her fish pond. According to her, she used all her powers to carry it because it was really heavy. The beautiful lady was standing in her fish farm while she lifted the adorable fish popularly called 'point and kill.'

Source: Legit.ng