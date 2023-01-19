A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy over a golden fish he happened to have caught

The man showcased the fish and urged netizens to help him identify its name and worth so he doesn't make a mistake

Some persons who claimed to be knowledgeable about fishes came up with its name and worth, others thought his catch was no big deal

A video showing a golden fish caught by a Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions on social media.

The man via his TikTok handle shared a video of the fish still alive and asked his potential viewers to come to his aid.

He sought help in identifying the fish. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mr_unbreakable_kk

He said people should help him identify the fish as he doesn't want to eat up something that may be of great financial value to him when sold. In his words:

"Abeg make una help me check this fish because me I never see this kind of colour before. Whether na gold fish..."

The man recalled the story of a man in Ughelli who caught a fish that would have changed his life but ate it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user215561070743 said:

"Come north e full here we call it kurongu mugun kifi.even d fish dey do soso challenge."

Pree me said:

"It’s a rare fish, it’s called Corydoras melanotaenia it’s normally found in Columbia. I wonder e conr de naija."

Nikky said:

"It's a normal fish but with a different color, have seen and ate such fish countless times."

rachesughdk said:

"Fish when we Dey eat for bayelsa anyhow na common fish for bayelsa very sweet more than the white silver one."

Sharon said:

"No be dah fish wey jang uk and master lee catch for alchemy of souls be this."

eddysteadyfinger said:

"This fish is very common , during raining season, the fish use to cash for fishing net."

Ejima Ifeanyi said:

"If you grew and fish in the village you would know this fish it we call it okpu."

3 men catch big sailfish in Lagos sea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that three men had caught a big sailfish in a Lagos sea worth over N500k.

Pakama shared photos of himself and colleagues posing with their big catch and captioned it, "We don catch Pepper soup fish."

The elated engineer said his two colleagues had set the fish trap playfully in the evening and never expected to record such a big catch.

"A hook was set with a smaller fish as bait the previous evening by 2 of my colleagues and honestly it was done playfully without expecting such huge catch."

