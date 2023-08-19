It was a bitter reunion for a woman as her little son failed to recognise her, quite to her disappointment

All efforts to force an embrace with him failed as the little boy ran away from her and stood behind a man

In the heartbreaking video, the woman sat on the ground and wept uncontrollably, still clutching onto her parcel

A woman, who returned home after three years, was surprised and disappointed after her son could not recognise her.

In an emotional video seen on TikTok, she tried to hug the boy but he freed himself from her embrace.

The woman was surprised her son could not recognise her. Photo Credit: @shidahshirat

Source: TikTok

This appeared to hurt the woman as she sat on the ground in bewilderment, while the boy ran away from her and stood behind a young man on the scene.

Heartbroken, the woman burst into tears with her parcel in hand. The video elicited emotional reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

The video broke people's hearts

ashaivy said:

"Am sacred of that moment banagee sorry dear he is ur son just give it Time. as u show him much love."

user3587960919390phiphi said:

"Ooooh God. .....this is too painful but no one like it to leave our young children behind."

wamboi said:

"My second born gonna be like this she doesn't want to talk to me that she doesn't know me."

fast Bron wa mummy proud musog said:

"Eeeeeeeh this is the way my princess rahuma she will be with me l left her when shes 9 month ohh."

user4095631115633 said:

"Those who lost their kids before going back home, let's gather n we pray for their , (his or her) soul to continue resting in peace."

Joycortez256# said:

"We say we're working for our kids yet we're loosing them lord have mercy on us."

Annetcarez said:

"Let me just video call my kids now Am so scared lord have mercy on our children."

Woman reunites with little daughter after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was emotional as she reunited with her little daughter after two years.

The emotional mother identified as @fatumahbintaishah on TikTok lamented that her daughter couldn't recognise her after they met each other.

She cried in a viral video as her daughter kept a straight face and turned her eyes away. Sharing the video on TikTok, @fatumahbintaishah said:

"After two years without seeing me physically. I looked like a stranger to her."

Source: Legit.ng