A video of a 2010 Hyundai car going for $500 (N384,265) at an auction ground has got people asking how they could get it

Though the car was without a bonnet, the interior of the vehicle looked intact, with some clutters

Africans were in the comment section to say the car would be more expensive by the time it got to them

A TikTok video showing cheap cars has stirred massive reactions after a 2010 Hyundai Genesis sold cheaply.

The car, going for $500 (N384,265) at an auction ground, had no bonnet cover, and the rear bumper was almost coming off on the auction ground in America.

The car's bumper already came off. Photo source: @atruestoryimadeup

Source: TikTok

Sportscar gets auctioned

As the announcer called prices, people gathered around the car to inspect it and see if it was worth it.

Some Africans in the video's comment section asked if they could get the car and ship it to their countries. The video was shared by @atruestoryimadeup.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DrWilliamlee said:

"I want to buy a car."

Princewill Uzoma said:

"I love this ride."

Dior said:

"Before you will bring it to Ghana u would’ve spent 10000$ already."

affumfit24 said:

"It will cost you $3000 to ship it to Ghana."

ohenebasimon5 said:

"I want. Toyota Yaris but am in Ghana. Please how will I get it."

aprozo1 said:

"Plz i need Yaris Verso. How much?"

George-B wondered:

"Are you serious?"

quophie20 said:

"I want one of these cars to be shipped to Ghana."

malibo85 asked:

"Which country is that?"

Browney Bako asked:

"Waooo please how can I benefit fron such opportunities?"

makoi said:

"In Kenya that's 2500 dollars."

Misty said:

"The time it will reach my country Ghana 50000 dollars."

Abdool mugu said:

"I really love it but I don't have money."

