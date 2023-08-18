An old man was surprised after he helped Zachery Dereniowski wash his car without collecting any money

As a way to appreciate him, Zachery gave him $21,000 (N16,127,370) in total as a way to encourage his kind heart

Receiving the cash gift, the man expressed his surprise, saying that he had never gotten such a significant amount in his life

A man, Zachery Dereniowski, who often rewards the kindness of a stranger, made a video about a car wash man.

Zachery acted as if he was not with his wallet when he got to the car wash. The worker said he would do it for him for free.

The man was surprised when he received the money. Photo source: @mdmotivator

Source: TikTok

Man rewarded for washing cars

After the man was done, he called and rewarded him with $1000 (N767,970) for his kindness and willingness to help.

The generous giver returned some days after in a video and blessed the man with another $20,000 (N15,359,400) people contributed to him.

The car wash man became emotional and said he had not even gotten $100 (N76,797) as a gift from anyone before.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Logmenace said:

"We have made the right person famous."

user599531364318said:

"I knew I was going to cry. Then he said for Johnson."

Olamide Ashafa said:

"God bless you more for blessing and putting smile on people face."

harry koktajl said:

"Such a small thing can make a person happy."

PDGain said:

"When he said 'No problem, il give you free carwash' with the smile that’s genuine! you deserve it Johnson, good heart!

Adeyemi Juwon said:

"For Johnson, life will never be the same again. Mercy found him."

Hook180 said:

"I'm honored that YOU are from my hometown..."

Source: Legit.ng