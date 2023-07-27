A young man who saw a cheap 2014 Benz abroad quickly bought it and shipped the vehicle without minding its rough body

The man employed the service of a car specialist to help him make the Benz look like it was bought new

Many netizens who saw the price of the vehicle compared to the value in Nigeria wondered where he got the Benz cheaply

A young man who saw a 2014 Mercedes Benz C300 at a low price abroad during an auction quickly paid and shipped it to Nigeria.

Before shipping the car, he contracted a man (@venomzcustomz) who modifies automobiles to help him work on the frontal and other parts of the Benz when it gets to Nigeria.

A man bought a dented 2014 Mercedes Benz C300 at a low price. Photo source: @venomzcustomz

Cheap Benz abroad

After the man took delivery of the same Benz in a video, he showed how he plans on changing the bumper and fixing every part of the car so it could come clean. He is yet to share the transformation clip of the Benz.

The deal amazed many who saw that the Benz cost $3,450 (N2,735,781). According to Sell At Ease, the same car is tagged between N5.8m and N7.5m.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

king OG asked:

"So what's the name of the site that he got the car from?"

Awoyefa said:

"Venomz, I want to see the car when it is finished."

princelumide neyo said:

"Can't wait to see the outcome..."

BerylEmpire said:

"Smart guy we’re waiting for the new."

Amos Irikefe said:

"I know you’ll definitely bring this machine back to life."

Emo ji said:

"Show us after the restoration please."

user3243714901924 said:

"I drive the 09…sweet car."

BIGGIE EXCHANGE said:

"The money for all this thing he for just buy new one na."

Joe replied:

"No bro this is better."

Ephraim Irem said:

"Trust me, this car did stunts b4 crashing, that's why the tires are worn out."

Ajibola_btc said:

"Bro he don use this car drift like."

