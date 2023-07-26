A young Nigerian man has shown people different brands of big cars that are each going for N1.6m abroad

Many people asked questions when they saw vehicles like a clean Honda Accord and a 2007 Mazda CX-9

Social media users wondered how much millions one would have to pay to have such cheap cars cleared at the seaport

A young Nigerian man based abroad shared a video showing some "big men" cars that sell for N1.6m in a foreign country.

Many were surprised to see brands like Benz, Nissan, and Honda - cars that go for millions of naira in Nigeria.

The man showed car brands like Nissan and Honda selling for about 1.6M. Photo source: @lifestylecmc

Cheap Tokunbo cars

The man (@lifestylecmc), in a video, said he was in charge of auctioning the vehicles. He, however, stressed that the N1.6m is only for buying and does not include any other costs involved in shipping them.

Many people rushed to his comment section. Some TikTokers said the cars may be cheap, but clearing them at the port will not be easy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

FORTUNE_SLS said:

"N1.6m buying, N5m shipping then we come arrange N10m for fuel."

amobimba said:

"Buying N1.6million to put up to N2.6m for expenses so total N4.2million, and you can get any of this car in Nigeria for N2 million."

favourlarzyfred said:

"To be honest ehh instead of spending all these money for these cars I rather buy a brand new innoson Motor direct form Factory."

AKANNI said:

"Shipping go Carry the remaining N5 million."

Oloba_kuti said:

"N1.6m for honda accord, just dey play."

Apugo Henry Ezenwa asked:

"I am interested, shipping is how much?"

Boss said:

"Shipping and clearing will top it up to like N4m."

Onyems_JP joked:

"Do you have any that run on water?"

henryokwudili4 asked:

"Please is how much us the shipping to get it cleared how much one will b spending?"

Source: Legit.ng