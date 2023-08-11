A brilliant 16-year-old, Falade Ayomide Esther, has made her parents proud as she scored eight A1s in her 2023 WAEC

Esther's WAEC result, which only had a B2 in economics, has been one of the laudable results so far by young Nigerians

The Nigerian teenager who had 309 in UTME said she hopes to study economics at the university level

A 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Falade Ayomide Esther, has cleared her 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result with 8 A1s, scoring just a B2 in economics.

In a message exclusively sent to Legit.ng, Esther scored A1 in critical subjects like English and mathematics.

The girl scored A1 in all her subjects except economics.

Source: Original

Girl with 8 A1s in her WAEC

The 16-year-old, who had been taking a first position since she was in JSS 1, said she hopes to study economics at Covenant University. On securing a scholarship for her education, she said:

"I’m also optimistic about finding sponsors and scholarship offers. I applied for the David Oyedepo Foundation Scholarship but I’m still anticipating their response."

Record of excellent performances

The brilliant student noted that her success did not surprise her parents as she had straight A's in her mock WAEC exam. Speaking further about her success, she said:

"I made the decision to become a serious student in JSS1. Ever since then, I have always been the overall best student in my class. My goal for my WASSCE was actually 9A1s, as I have always desired to be awarded a scholarship."

Esther hopes to become a world-renown economist in the future.

Source: Legit.ng