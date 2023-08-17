Ekow Eshun, a business coach, has explained why remaining in one's old school WhatsApp group is a waste of time

According to the entrepreneur, about 99 % of old school WhatsApp groups in Africa are for entertainment

He said old school chats dwell on the past and don't encourage discussions that improve members' lives

Author and business coach Ekow Eshun advised people to exit their old school WhatsApp group chats, describing them as a waste of time.

Ekow said members of such groups often dwell on the past and talk about the good old days.

Business coach says it is a waste of time to remain in one's old school WhatsApp group. Photo Credit: @coachekoweshun

Source: TikTok

Ekow says old school WhatsApp groups are for entertainment

While claiming that 99 % of old school WhatsApp group chats in Africa are for entertainment, he said people do not share things that add value to members' lives.

"Remove yourself from your old school WhatsApp group. It is a waste of time. About 99 % of old school WhatsApp groups we have in Africa are just for entertainment. They live in the past.

"They always talk about the good old days...I have a problem when we have a group and we are not sharing important things that could add value to our lives.

"Old school WhatsApp groups don't talk about business ideas. They don't talk about how members of the group can improve their lives. It is always about the good old stuff," he said in a TikTok video.

Ekow added that even when successful people in the group try to empower others, there would always be those against it.

"Even if you are successful and want to empower the people in the group, some of the people who live in the past, some of the people who have secondary school mentality will tell you shut up that you were not even smart when we were in school and you are coming to advise us.

"Please if you have business advise go and set up your group and advise people there," he said.

His advise, however, sparked a debate on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on Ekow Eshun's advise

Ojubanire David Dami said:

"Nothing is wrong with being friends with old school mates....not everything is about money."

user4481827168793 said:

"Our old school WhatsApp group raises funds to support our school. We have just completed and handed over 3 blocks of classrooms together with school."

Ben said:

"I think, that's your personal experience and I respect that. Mine talks about ideas and a medium of sharpening each other. I'll hold on to that value."

Dr Wills said:

"How many of your family members share business ideas with you? why not cut off from your siblings."

Godmother said:

"Motivational speakers.... can confuse.

"Leave us to enjoy our sweet memories."

Mkk_multipurpose said:

"Old school group is another form of modern monitoring spirit..."

Imole_ire said:

"I mistakenly left an I realized It feels better the unnecessary notification wanted to drive me craze especially when am expecting meaningful mails."

