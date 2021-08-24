Reno Omokri has advised rich and wealthy people against joining their alumni WhatsApp group for their own safety

Nigerian author and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised people to avoid their school alumni WhatsApp group if they are successful and wealthy.

Taking to his Facebook page to give the piece of advice, Omokri said being on the WhatsApp group will attract unnecessary hatred from schoolmates who never had the person's time in school.

They will pull you down

According to Omokri, such schoolmates who now believe that their poverty is the rich person's responsibility to fix will devote more time to pulling the person down than in pulling themselves up.

Omokri said those poor schoolmates will think the rich person's refusal to fix their poverty is a show of hatred towards them.

In his words:

"They will devote more time to pulling you down than in pulling themselves up. Due to their emotional connection to your youth, you may end up getting distracted. So, to avoid stories that touch, just jejely face your front before you are drawn to engage in iberiberism!"

Many react to Omokri's statement

Augustine Humphrey said:

"Totally agree. However, if I see genuine mates who are ready to face their challenges, I will definitely be of help, most definitely."

Jide C Onuegbu commented:

"This is a very foolish and myopic mindset. When you make money, the least you should do is to give back to the society. You should help pull your friends up . I find myself privileged when I see a need to help an old friend.

"The old friends wouldn't ask you to single handedly pull them from poverty but if they ask for help, consider it a privilege and make haste to help when you can.

"I am only but a caretaker who oversee the things the Lord has given to me. Those things are not for me alone. God gave them to me so that I can use them to serve my fellow man. If you take everything you've acquired as yours to consume then you are a very big fool."

Prince Bash Ataba commented:

"Not only school WhatsApp group, also NGO, Community likes where you're richer than other members and think you owe them. They expect you to take total responsibility of their predicament. It's better to Opt out, Do anything within your power and face your life. The sense of entitlement among Black people is just too much."

