A Nigerian man has caused a buzz on social media after sharing a video of a storey building with a weird structure

The duplex had a door at the top with no balcony attached to it and this sparked questions about the safety of those living there

Massive reactions have trailed the trending video with many giving suggestions on the importance of the door

A video circulating online has caused a debate among viewers as it showed an exit door attached to a storey building without a balcony.

The peculiar positioning of the door has left netizens questioning its practicality, as it appeared that the only way to enter or exit would be through a daring jump.

The door had no balcony for safety

In the video, the person behind the camera expressed his amusement, wondering if the architect of the building expected residents to arrive with parachutes or ladders.

Some netizens in the comments section claimed that the door might be an emergency exit.

Reactions trail video of house with unusual structure

The absurdity of the situation has captivated viewers who shared the video widely, finding it both perplexing and comical.

@w.u.r.a.h commented:

“Nah emergency exit be that. you aren't meant to walk. It's there so you can fly or jump.”

@ionesbisola said:

“This the real definition of lonely at the top.”

@plato_15 reacted:

“Bricklayer wey learn for Udemy.”

@shabbagram reacted:

“Mumu people, person wey do door there no get sense Abi? An iron staircase can be construct there!”

@jaasconcept commented:

“Door to the hospital, heaven or hell. They should put up a sign that says triple H on it.”

@only1west reacted:

“Escape door.”

@jonesbisola commented:

@turkeypasta_ commented:

“Imagine coming back after a drunk night.”

@ima_bin1 reacted:

“Just open door and fall down.”

@turkeypasta_ said:

“Una done expose spider man house now.”

@frosh_bills reacted:

“I gats my eyes on you.”

@htysmooth940 commented:

“The person wey get the house na spider man le nothing you wan tell me.”

@neneeicon reacted:

“This is the exact house I drew as a 5 year old, the door never starts from below. My teacher questioned my architectural gift then. Now I know l'm not mad, l'm only a genuine who plan houses for people who believe they can fly.”

Watch the video below:

Mud house with AC and cable dishes goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny video of a modest clay house equipped with modern amenities has become a sensation on TikTok.

In contrast to the hut’s rustic appearance and location in the bush surrounded by shrubs, it had a massive air conditioner unit and three white satellite dishes attached to its roof. The video revealed that the hut's owner had a taste for luxury and convenience and wanted to make the most of his living situation even if he was residing in the rural area.

Many social media who watched the video found it funny and wondered what must be going through the mind of the owner.

