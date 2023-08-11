A corps member has shared his pain on social media after arriving at his PPA to see his students

In a video shared via his TikTok account, he lamented the fact that the children can't understand English language

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many finding his situation very hilarious

In a surprising turn of events, a TikTok user identified as @emma_oniru, who is serving as a corp member in one of the Northern states, has shared a video showcasing the language barrier he encountered during his first day at his place of primary assignment.

The video captured the interaction between Emma and the students he met at the principal's office.

Corps member posted to North cries out Photo credit: @emma_oniru/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Upon approaching the students and attempting to communicate with them in English, Emma quickly realized that they did not understand or speak the language.

As he asked for the whereabouts of the principal, the students could only point to the principal's table without providing any verbal response.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

One student, mustering up the courage, managed to convey the message, "No English!" This left the corps member shocked and bewildered by the language barrier he encountered.

Captioning the post, Emma expressed his surprise and frustration, stating, "My first day at work. See my PPA students," highlighting the students' inability to understand English.

Reactions as corps member shares video of his students who don't understand English

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with viewers sharing their opinions about the language barrier faced by the corps member.

@Marcus reacted:

“No English? What’s really going on in the North sef.”

@Olakoya Ifeoluwa said:

“Nysc na cult aswear.”

@Bhumiee_ commented:

“Is principal don come you go explain tire.”

@B B said:

“You better use sign language.”

@Iam_Taj commented:

“U want to cry?”

@adaobiodogwu said:

“I think is in every village tho but dis video is actually funny.”

@Bigbrother9jaUpdates said:

“People weh dem dey use Hausa teach them English. You go explain tire.”

@Oruway commented:

“You go learn Hausa by force.”

@Maami Onibag said:

“My school too they don’t understand English and they come to school by 9 am.”

@Justin commented:

“U go explain tire. How u wan take teach dem nah.”

@bammy_empire7 reacted:

“My experience at Zamfara 2020. I can relate my brother.”

@Carlie commented:

“My guy wan cry.”

Watch the video below:

Corps member's letter to Abuja PPA leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male corps member serving in Abuja has become an object of ridicule after his letter to his PPA was shared online.

Mannir Idris sent a handwritten letter requesting to be cleared while tabling complaints about some personal issues. His usage of English, however, left netizens in stitches. Apart from the poor punctuation evident throughout the letter, Idris' English was far below average.

Spelling errors also marred the poorly put-together letter. Idris communicated in the letter that he was newly married, was running a business and could not get decent accommodation in Abuja. A netizen identified as Blessing Dike shared Idris' letter in the Facebook group NYSC BATCH A B C, and netizens trolled him.

Source: Legit.ng