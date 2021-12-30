The funny shape of a 3-storey building sighted in Lagos has set off huge reactions among Nigerians online

The building has the shape of a standing gong and is tucked in between two other match-box houses

The three houses appear to be locked in an epic battle for elusive space just as the middle house in question won the battle by sticking out a narrow roofing that looks like a fez cap

A very funny building with a strange architectural design has been sighted in Lagos. Nigerians online can't have enough of the strange structure that looks like a standing, local gong called "ekwe."

The building in question has two other match-box houses by its sides and all of them appear to be lucked in a battle for where to hang on. The funny Lagos house in question has won an epic contest for space just by having a higher roof that looks like a fez cap. The epic battle for elusive space saw the three buildings packed like saddined a small space that should be less than a one-bedroom flat.

The funny house named "Ayinde Villa". Credit: Uncle Bayotics

The funny house has a total of four floors. There are three floors up and one invincible floor down. The house is so narrow that people are wondering how it is occupied. It has three balconies with one of them bearing the inscription "Ayinde Villa" in an apparent reference to the owner.

Even architecture professors from Harvard University will have to take time and study how is that the house is standing and how the occupants get inside.

Funny reactions follow strange house sighted in Lagos

Just as expected, Nigerians who saw the photo of the building as shared on Twitter by Uncle Bayotics had very funny things to say about the building. Here are a few of the reactions:

"If you dey live for this kind house, you gats dey watch wetyn you dey chop make you no go fat."

"If you live here na to dey chop once a day because if you mistakenly chop more than required and add weight... You go dey sleep outside until you slim down!"

"I feel people that actually rent this sort of buildings encourage more of this kind of architecture sprouting up in Lagos."

House rents in Lagos double

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that house rent has doubled in price. According to the report, one room self contain which was N150,000 now costs N250,000.

The high cost of rent in recent days is attributed to the rising population of people moving from the costly estates to less costly areas. This has pushed the prices of accommodation up from what it used to be as landlords cahsed in on the situation.

The Legit.ng report which was based on a survey revealed that high-income earners are moving to areas normally populated by low-income earners. Realtor, Prince Prince said high-income earners pay rent without pricing, thereby pushing up the price.

