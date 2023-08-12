A trending video captures the hilarious moment some ladies found an unusual pair of slides inside a store

Apparently, a fraudulent customer had exchanged a new pair of slides at the store with an already-used one

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many wishing for the culprit to be found

A TikTok user with the handle @brkicks has shared a side-splitting video of an incident which happened at a big store.

The video captured a funny but disturbing incident of slide swapping by a fraudulent customer.

Customer secretly exchanges new footwear with used one Photo credit: @brkicks/TikTok.

A pair of slides was seen with dirty stains underneath, indicating that someone had cunningly exchanged them with a new pair.

In the video which quickly gained traction on TikTok, Brkicks revealed the swapped slides, drawing attention to the stark contrast between the worn-out back of the slides and their seemingly new appearance from the front.

Customers amused over state of slides found in local store

The humorous nature of the situation prompted the ladies in the video to burst into laughter unable to contain their amusement.

Accompanying the video was a caption that read,

"Someone swapped their slides. Nah y'all wrong for this."

Reactions as fraudulent customer exchanges pair of slides at local store

The video has since become a viral sensation with countless TikTok users sharing their experiences and humorous anecdotes in the comments section.

@C U R S E D said:

“I thought I was the only one I do that with crocs I haven’t bought a new pair of crocs in like 4 years.”

@ben.murph.207 reacted:

“This happens all the time. I used to work at a sporting goods store. daily occurrence.”

@nabbaalediana7 said:

“Thats a trick I need to try.”

@JNE reacted:

“Me getting new shoes every month.”

@Jav said:

“Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

@guan p commented:

“Imagine getting caught because of new shoes.”

@Max "Boss Hog" Menius said:

“Wild bro.”

@Sarzburg said:

“I’ve seen this before someone did it at blenco supermarket and he was caught.”

@brenda.lewis27 said:

"My husband ordered some shoes from Amazon and when he got them, the bottom were dirty. There are definitely some scandalous folks out there."

Watch the video below:

Businessman shortens bag of rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian rice seller was caught in a video reducing bags of rice by one painter each. A video posted on TikTok by De Ambassador showed how the rice sellers' staff were reducing each bag of rice.

They used a small painter after creating a hole in the rice bag and collected some grains from each. The holes created in the bags were in such a way that the rice poured out freely. After the painter is filled with rice, it is taken and poured into a reserve bag kept close by.

A voice in the video explained that what was witnessed in the video is a norm among rice sellers who cheat their customers. The video is captioned: "Cheating everywhere. This is how they reduce rice before selling it."

